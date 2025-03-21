Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA for Rs 554 cr NHAI road project in Andhra Pradesh

Rail Vikas Nigam has received Letter of Acceptance from National Highway Authority of India for Construction of 6 lane Access Controlled connectivity to Visakhapatnam Port Road from Km 0.000 (Sabbavaram bypass of Anakapalli - Anandapuram corridor) to Km 12.660 (Sheelanagar junction) of NH 516C on Hybrid Annuity Mode in the State of Andhra Pradesh under NH (O) on Hybrid Annuity Mode.. The project cost is Rs 554.64 crore.

