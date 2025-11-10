Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit rises 32.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.41% to Rs 10892.78 crore

Net profit of Jindal Stainless rose 32.00% to Rs 806.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 611.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 10892.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9776.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.10892.789776.8312.6112.141322.911075.171061.01834.27806.94611.31

