Jindal Stainless Ltd soars 1.9%, rises for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 655, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 154.52% in last one year as compared to a 27.04% gain in NIFTY and a 49.69% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 655, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 22096.3. The Sensex is at 72763.45, down 0.52%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has added around 18.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8047.75, down 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.49 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

