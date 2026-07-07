Jindal Steel Ltd has lost 11.7% over last one month compared to 5.88% fall in BSE Metal index and 5.68% rise in the SENSEX

Jindal Steel Ltd fell 1.49% today to trade at Rs 1043.1. The BSE Metal index is down 0.58% to quote at 40672.56. The index is down 5.88 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Steel Ltd decreased 1.33% and Steel Authority of India Ltd lost 1.27% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 28.45 % over last one year compared to the 5.97% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Steel Ltd has lost 11.7% over last one month compared to 5.88% fall in BSE Metal index and 5.68% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5736 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 68034 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1306 on 21 Apr 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 926.8 on 14 Jul 2025.