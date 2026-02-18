Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Bank of India soars 1.39%

Union Bank of India soars 1.39%

Image
Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:21 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 191.51, up 1.39% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 66.65% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.51% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Union Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 191.51, up 1.39% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25670.3. The Sensex is at 83238.9, down 0.25%. Union Bank of India has risen around 7.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 2.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 61174, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 111.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 163.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 191.96, up 1.72% on the day. Union Bank of India is up 66.65% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.51% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.85 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Punjab National Bank up for third consecutive session

Torrent Power Ltd gains for fifth session

Volumes spurt at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

Volumes soar at SRF Ltd counter

Jindal Stainless Ltd Surges 2.64%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.15%

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story