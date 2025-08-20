Tata Steel Ltd soars 1.61%, Gains for third straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 161.8, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.5% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% gain in NIFTY and a 2.5% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 161.8, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 25052.35. The Sensex is at 81871.37, up 0.28%. Tata Steel Ltd has dropped around 0.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9457.5, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 180.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 219.21 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 162.6, up 1.99% on the day.