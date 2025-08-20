Steel Authority of India Ltd gains for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 124.6, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.73% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% jump in NIFTY and a 2.5% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9457.5, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 92.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 114.4 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 124.61, up 1.31% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is down 7.73% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% jump in NIFTY and a 2.5% jump in the Nifty Metal index.