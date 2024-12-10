Jindal Steel & Power Ltd spurts 2.93%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 995.5, up 2.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.41% in last one year as compared to a 16.95% spurt in NIFTY and a 27.13% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 995.5, up 2.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 24555.25. The Sensex is at 81313.87, down 0.24%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has risen around 9.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9455.25, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 998.35, up 3.03% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up 38.41% in last one year as compared to a 16.95% spurt in NIFTY and a 27.13% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 19.27 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

