Muthoot Finance Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 2033.8, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.75% in last one year as compared to a 16.95% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.53% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Muthoot Finance Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2033.8, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 24555.25. The Sensex is at 81326.02, down 0.22%. Muthoot Finance Ltd has risen around 11.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24722.6, down 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2036.45, up 2.09% on the day. Muthoot Finance Ltd is up 40.75% in last one year as compared to a 16.95% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.53% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 18.1 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

