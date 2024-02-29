Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Surges 0.94%

Jindal Steel &amp; Power Ltd Surges 0.94%

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 2.06% over last one month compared to 1.09% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.68% rise in the SENSEX

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gained 0.94% today to trade at Rs 761.95. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.35% to quote at 26759.31. The index is up 1.09 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 0.9% and Coal India Ltd added 0.71% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 37.36 % over last one year compared to the 21.75% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

