Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gained 0.94% today to trade at Rs 761.95. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.35% to quote at 26759.31. The index is up 1.09 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 0.9% and Coal India Ltd added 0.71% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 37.36 % over last one year compared to the 21.75% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 2.06% over last one month compared to 1.09% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.68% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 513 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 96726 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 804.85 on 07 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 503 on 25 May 2023.

