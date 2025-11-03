Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JK Cement slips as Q2 PAT halves QoQ to Rs 161 cr; EBITDA margin expands to 15.1%

JK Cement slips as Q2 PAT halves QoQ to Rs 161 cr; EBITDA margin expands to 15.1%

Image
Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JK Cement declined 3.53% to Rs 5,995 after the company reported a 50.52% tumble in consolidated net profit to Rs 160.53 crore on a 9.94% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 3,019.20 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY26.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit rose 27.6%, while revenue grew 17.9% in Q2 FY26. Operating expenses for the October 2025 quarter stood at Rs 2,573 crore, down 13% year-on-year (YoY).

EBITDA rose 57% YoY to Rs 447 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 15.1% in Q2 FY26. Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 242.88 crore, up by 56.7% from Rs 155 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

JK Cement reported 16% YoY growth in grey cement sales and a 10% rise in white cement and wall putty sales, with net profit at Rs 176 crore. The Prayagraj grinding units capacity increased by 1 MTPA to 3 MTPA. Grey cement capacity utilization stood at 69%, clinker at 90%, and blended cement at 67%.

Ongoing expansion projects include 4 MTPA grey clinker at Panna, 3 MTPA cement capacity across Panna, Hamirpur, and Prayagraj, and a 3 MTPA grinding unit in Bihar, with commissioning between Q4 FY26 and H1 FY28. Total capex incurred stood at Rs 2,155 crore as of 30 September 2025.

JK Cement is one of Indias leading manufacturers of grey cement and one of the leading white cement manufacturers in the world. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of cement and allied products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amazon's AI-Fueled Rally Lifts Wall Street as Fed Caution Tempers Gains

ZEN Technologies surges after bagging orders worth Rs 289 crore from Defence Ministry

Lloyds Engineering Works consortium bags 4.2 MTPA Pellet Project at SAIL's IISCO steel plant

Azad Engg gains after Q2 PAT climbs 56% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Yes Bank Ltd Slides 0.79%

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story