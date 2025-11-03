JK Cement slips as Q2 PAT halves QoQ to Rs 161 cr; EBITDA margin expands to 15.1%

JK Cement declined 3.53% to Rs 5,995 after the company reported a 50.52% tumble in consolidated net profit to Rs 160.53 crore on a 9.94% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 3,019.20 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY26.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit rose 27.6%, while revenue grew 17.9% in Q2 FY26. Operating expenses for the October 2025 quarter stood at Rs 2,573 crore, down 13% year-on-year (YoY).

EBITDA rose 57% YoY to Rs 447 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 15.1% in Q2 FY26. Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 242.88 crore, up by 56.7% from Rs 155 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

JK Cement reported 16% YoY growth in grey cement sales and a 10% rise in white cement and wall putty sales, with net profit at Rs 176 crore. The Prayagraj grinding units capacity increased by 1 MTPA to 3 MTPA. Grey cement capacity utilization stood at 69%, clinker at 90%, and blended cement at 67%. Ongoing expansion projects include 4 MTPA grey clinker at Panna, 3 MTPA cement capacity across Panna, Hamirpur, and Prayagraj, and a 3 MTPA grinding unit in Bihar, with commissioning between Q4 FY26 and H1 FY28. Total capex incurred stood at Rs 2,155 crore as of 30 September 2025.