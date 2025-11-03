JK Cement slips as Q2 PAT halves QoQ to Rs 161 cr; EBITDA margin expands to 15.1%

JK Cement declined 3.53% to Rs 5,995 after the company reported a 50.52% tumble in consolidated net profit to Rs 160.53 crore on a 9.94% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 3,019.20 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY26.On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit rose 27.6%, while revenue grew 17.9% in Q2 FY26. Operating expenses for the October 2025 quarter stood at Rs 2,573 crore, down 13% year-on-year (YoY).
EBITDA rose 57% YoY to Rs 447 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 15.1% in Q2 FY26. Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 242.88 crore, up by 56.7% from Rs 155 crore posted in Q2 FY25.
JK Cement reported 16% YoY growth in grey cement sales and a 10% rise in white cement and wall putty sales, with net profit at Rs 176 crore. The Prayagraj grinding units capacity increased by 1 MTPA to 3 MTPA. Grey cement capacity utilization stood at 69%, clinker at 90%, and blended cement at 67%.
Ongoing expansion projects include 4 MTPA grey clinker at Panna, 3 MTPA cement capacity across Panna, Hamirpur, and Prayagraj, and a 3 MTPA grinding unit in Bihar, with commissioning between Q4 FY26 and H1 FY28. Total capex incurred stood at Rs 2,155 crore as of 30 September 2025.
JK Cement is one of Indias leading manufacturers of grey cement and one of the leading white cement manufacturers in the world. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of cement and allied products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app