JLR reports 10.7% decline in wholesale volumes in Q1

JLR, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, today reported its wholesale and retail sales for the first quarter of FY26 (three-months to 30 June 2025). Volumes reduced, in line with the company's expectations, following a challenging quarter. This largely reflects the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models1 ahead of the launch of new Jaguar, and a pause in shipments to the US during April 2025 following the introduction of US import tariffs.

Wholesale volumes for the first quarter were 87,286 units (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV), down 10.7% year-on-year and down 21.7% compared to Q4 FY25. Compared to the prior year, wholesale volumes for the first quarter were up in MENA2 (20.5%), Overseas (4.6%) and China (1.0%), and down in North America (-12.2%), Europe (-13.6%) and the UK (-25.5%); the UK was most impacted by the planned cessation of the legacy Jaguar models.