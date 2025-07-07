Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JLR reports 10.7% decline in wholesale volumes in Q1

JLR reports 10.7% decline in wholesale volumes in Q1

Image
Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JLR, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, today reported its wholesale and retail sales for the first quarter of FY26 (three-months to 30 June 2025). Volumes reduced, in line with the company's expectations, following a challenging quarter. This largely reflects the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models1 ahead of the launch of new Jaguar, and a pause in shipments to the US during April 2025 following the introduction of US import tariffs.

Wholesale volumes for the first quarter were 87,286 units (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV), down 10.7% year-on-year and down 21.7% compared to Q4 FY25. Compared to the prior year, wholesale volumes for the first quarter were up in MENA2 (20.5%), Overseas (4.6%) and China (1.0%), and down in North America (-12.2%), Europe (-13.6%) and the UK (-25.5%); the UK was most impacted by the planned cessation of the legacy Jaguar models.

Retail sales for the first quarter of 94,420 units (including the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV) were down 15.1% year-on-year and down 12.8% compared to Q4 FY25.

The overall mix of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models was 77.2% of total wholesale volumes in Q1 FY26, up from 66.3% in the prior quarter and 67.8% year-on-year, reflecting the prioritisation of JLR's most profitable models.

JLR will report its full financial results for Q1 FY26 in August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ramco Systems partners with MCA Management Consultants

Acme Solar places order of over 3.1 GWh of Battery Energy Storage System

Eureka Forbes partners with Dixon Technologies

TVS Motor Company launches all new TVS Jupiter 110 in Nepal

C.E. Info Systems launches India's first ever comprehensive Digital Address System

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story