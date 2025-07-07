Acme Solar places order of over 3.1 GWh of Battery Energy Storage System

Acme Solar Holdings has placed an order of more than 3.1 GWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) from leading global energy systems supplier including Zhejiang Narada and Trina Energy, renowned for their high efficiency and scalable storage solutions.

This marks one of the largest battery storage procurements in India to date and will support the deployment of BESS across ACME Solar's multiple renewable energy FDRE (Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy) and battery linked projects, scheduled for commissioning over the next 12-18 months across multiple states in India.

