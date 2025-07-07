Ramco Systems partners with MCA Management Consultants

To enable organizations in the GCC region to transform their payroll operations

Ramco Systems announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ramco Systems FZ-LLC, has entered into a partnership with MCA Management Consultants, a leading professional services firm in the GCC region. This partnership leverages Ramco's innovative payroll platform and managed services in conjunction with MCA's expert advisory services. Together, both the parties will enable organizations in the GCC region to transform their payroll operations.

This partnership provides organizations in the GCC region with the powerful synergy of MCA's HR Advisory and Transformation services, as well as Ramco's Payce platform, which enables organizations with fast, effortless and precise payroll management.