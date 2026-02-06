Associate Sponsors

JM Financial consolidated net profit rises 49.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 9.56% to Rs 993.03 crore

Net profit of JM Financial rose 49.72% to Rs 312.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 208.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.56% to Rs 993.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1098.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales993.031098.00 -10 OPM %56.7355.24 -PBDT442.04302.95 46 PBT421.67286.58 47 NP312.80208.92 50

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

