JM Financial consolidated net profit rises 49.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.56% to Rs 993.03 croreNet profit of JM Financial rose 49.72% to Rs 312.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 208.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.56% to Rs 993.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1098.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales993.031098.00 -10 OPM %56.7355.24 -PBDT442.04302.95 46 PBT421.67286.58 47 NP312.80208.92 50
