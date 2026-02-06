JM Financial consolidated net profit rises 49.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.56% to Rs 993.03 crore

Net profit of JM Financial rose 49.72% to Rs 312.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 208.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.56% to Rs 993.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1098.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.993.031098.0056.7355.24442.04302.95421.67286.58312.80208.92

