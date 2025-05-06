Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nureca reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Nureca reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 87.04% to Rs 31.74 crore

Net profit of Nureca reported to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 87.04% to Rs 31.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.29% to Rs 109.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales31.7416.97 87 109.6691.93 19 OPM %3.78-26.10 --6.88-11.10 - PBDT2.57-5.87 LP 3.68-0.18 LP PBT2.05-6.47 LP 1.34-2.54 LP NP2.47-4.15 LP 0.85-1.79 LP

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

