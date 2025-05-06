Home / Markets / Capital Market News / OneSource Specialty Pharma reports consolidated net profit of Rs 98.50 crore in the March 2025 quarter

OneSource Specialty Pharma reports consolidated net profit of Rs 98.50 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 482.38% to Rs 425.95 crore

Net profit of OneSource Specialty Pharma reported to Rs 98.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 40.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 482.38% to Rs 425.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 17.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 391.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 740.42% to Rs 1444.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 171.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales425.9573.14 482 1444.85171.92 740 OPM %42.85-3.84 -32.29-51.33 - PBDT151.99-20.62 LP 317.67-173.46 LP PBT83.50-40.15 LP 43.78-249.76 LP NP98.50-40.17 LP -17.97-391.17 95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nureca reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit declines 42.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Unicommerce eSolutions consolidated net profit rises 16.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Gamco reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.92 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit declines 8.13% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story