OneSource Specialty Pharma reports consolidated net profit of Rs 98.50 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 482.38% to Rs 425.95 crore

Net profit of OneSource Specialty Pharma reported to Rs 98.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 40.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 482.38% to Rs 425.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 17.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 391.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 740.42% to Rs 1444.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 171.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

425.9573.141444.85171.9242.85-3.8432.29-51.33151.99-20.62317.67-173.4683.50-40.1543.78-249.7698.50-40.17-17.97-391.17

