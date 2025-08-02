JM Financial Credit Solutions standalone net profit rises 384.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.56% to Rs 199.98 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Credit Solutions rose 384.98% to Rs 217.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 25.56% to Rs 199.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 268.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.199.98268.64185.7772.96291.7661.37290.5059.89217.3244.81

