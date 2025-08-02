Tata Power Q1 PAT climbs 6% YoY to Rs 1,262 cr

Tata Power Company's consolidated net profit advanced 6.2% to Rs 1,262.32 crore on a 4.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 18,035.07 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 8.7% YoY to Rs 1,619.46 crore during the quarter. EBITDA stood at Rs 3,930 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 17%, compared with Rs 3,350 crore in Q1 FY25.

On the segmental front, revenue from the transmission and distribution business stood at Rs 10,077.83 crore (down 3.77% YoY), while revenue from renewables stood at Rs 3,625.85 crore (up 52.14% YoY) during the period under review.

Tata companys renewables division saw a 95% year-on-year increase in profit after tax, reaching Rs 531 crore. The rooftop solar segment performed strongly, with revenue more than doubling to Rs 823 crore in Q1 FY26. The company set a record with over 45,500 rooftop solar installations during the quarter and reported a profit after tax of Rs 90 crore, which is up 260% year-on-year. Tata Powers manufacturing arm, TP Solar, played a significant role in this growth, achieving a profit after tax of Rs 100 crore in Q1 FY26. This division generated Rs 1,613 crore in revenue by manufacturing 949 megawatts (MW) of solar modules and 904 MW of solar cells. The company also sold 107 MW of modules and 54 MW of cells to third parties, amounting to an order value of Rs 1,303 crore.

In the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) segment, adjusted profit after tax increased 26% year-on-year to Rs 440 crore in Q1 FY26. Tata Powers Odisha discoms reported a profit after tax of Rs 105 crore, which is up 156% year-on-year. The company received regulatory approval for distribution project reports worth Rs 1,800 crore in Maharashtra and commissioned a 22 kilovolt (kV) geographical information system at Vikhroli and a 125 megavolt-ampere reactive (MVAR) reactor at Trombay. The company has also applied to expand its distribution license in key growth areas of Maharashtra. It has begun cross-border power sales through power exchange for the 18 MW Suchhu Hydro Electric Project in Bhutan.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and managing director of Tata Power, said, We have commenced FY26 on a high note, with strong performance across all our business verticals. Our renewable energy portfolio continues to exceed expectations, as we drive innovation, scale, and efficiency across the clean energy value chain. Our Generation and T&D businesses are delivering impressive gains. Our Discoms are providing reliable electricity to approximately 13 million customers. Through its all-round performance, our Odisha Discoms has emerged as the national model of Discom reforms. In line with our target to reach 40 million customers by 2030, we have applied for a license to expand our distribution footprints in key growth areas of Maharashtra.