Taylormade Enviro receives major milestone at its new Tarapur BOO plant

Taylormade Enviro receives major milestone at its new Tarapur BOO plant

Image
Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Treats over 1 cr litres wastewater in less than two months of operations

Taylormade Renewables announced that Taylormade Enviro, a subsidiary of Taylormade Renewables (TRL), has achieved a major milestone at its Build-Own-Operate (BOO) hazardous wastewater treatment plant in Tarapur, Untwada village, Gujarat.

The plant, inaugurated on 19 June 2025, has already treated over 1 crore litres of industrial wastewater in less than two months of operations.

This rapid achievement reaffirms TRL's technological reliability and execution capability, and positions the Tarapur BOO plant as a stable, revenue-contributing asset in the Group's portfolio. The strong performance demonstrates how TRL's BOO model can generate predictable, infrastructure-led revenues, while simultaneously reinforcing TRL's reputation as a leader in sustainable industrial solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

