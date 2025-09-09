Home / Markets / Capital Market News / John Cockerill India secures Rs 50-cr order from Godawari Power & Ispat

John Cockerill India secures Rs 50-cr order from Godawari Power & Ispat

Image
Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 8:31 AM IST
John Cockerill India said that it has bagged an order worth Rs 50 crore from Godawari Power and Ispat for engineering, design, manufacture, and supply of a 6HI cold rolling mill to be installed at Tilda, Chhattisgarh.

The scope of the contract includes delivery of critical components and supervision of erection and commissioning. The project is scheduled to be executed by the end of 2026.

John Cockerill India is part of the John Cockerill Group (previously known as the CMI Group), headquartered in Belgium. It has two manufacturing facilities at Taloja and Hedavali, both in Maharashtra, and has a global footprint across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America, and South America.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 5833.3% to Rs 1.72 crore on a 12% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 82.12 crore in Q2 CY25 over Q2 CY24.

The counter shed 0.94% to settle at Rs 4,352.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 8:22 AM IST

