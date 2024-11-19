Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

John Oakey & Mohan reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales rise 13.80% to Rs 3.38 crore

Net profit of John Oakey & Mohan reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.80% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.382.97 14 OPM %2.37-17.51 -PBDT0.18-0.46 LP PBT0.06-0.61 LP NP0.09-0.61 LP

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

