Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd, DRC Systems India Ltd, Ganges Securities Ltd and Deccan Health Care Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 May 2024.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 1491.1 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6215 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd spiked 9.05% to Rs 232. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18830 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2167 shares in the past one month.

DRC Systems India Ltd soared 8.77% to Rs 21.59. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31829 shares in the past one month.

Ganges Securities Ltd exploded 7.86% to Rs 163.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4651 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11942 shares in the past one month.

Deccan Health Care Ltd gained 7.08% to Rs 24.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 69702 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50050 shares in the past one month.

