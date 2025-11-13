Jolly Plastic Industries standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Jolly Plastic Industries rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.050.08-40.00-37.500.030.020.030.020.030.02

