Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 31.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.70% to Rs 772.08 crore

Net profit of Eureka Forbes rose 31.84% to Rs 62.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.70% to Rs 772.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 673.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.772.08673.1412.6510.86101.3974.8084.9760.7462.9047.71

