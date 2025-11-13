Trade-Wings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.94 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.25% to Rs 58.90 crore

Net Loss of Trade-Wings reported to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.25% to Rs 58.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.58.9052.47-4.21-3.26-1.33-1.22-1.94-1.32-1.94-1.32

