Jotindra Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales decline 9.28% to Rs 14.96 crore

Net loss of Jotindra Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.28% to Rs 14.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales14.9616.49 -9 OPM %1.8019.77 -PBDT0.813.50 -77 PBT0.603.25 -82 NP-0.650.13 PL

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

