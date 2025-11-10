Aarti Pharmalabs consolidated net profit declines 48.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.67% to Rs 418.33 crore

Net profit of Aarti Pharmalabs declined 48.88% to Rs 27.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 54.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.67% to Rs 418.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 458.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.418.33458.0317.7120.4563.4692.6538.6971.7727.9254.62

