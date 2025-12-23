Exide Industries Ltd rises for third straight session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 370.5, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.4% in last one year as compared to a 10.36% jump in NIFTY and a 23.04% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27885.3, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 371.1, up 1.08% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd is down 11.4% in last one year as compared to a 10.36% jump in NIFTY and a 23.04% jump in the Nifty Auto index.