Bank of Baroda up for fifth session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 267.45, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.21% in last one year as compared to a 0.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.13% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

Bank of Baroda is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 267.45, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 25014.9. The Sensex is at 81622.89, up 0.51%. Bank of Baroda has risen around 13.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has risen around 3.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55589.25, up 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 98.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 111.78 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 268.2, up 0.96% on the day.