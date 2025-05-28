JSW Holdings consolidated net profit declines 70.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.15% to Rs 29.46 crore

Net profit of JSW Holdings declined 70.80% to Rs 9.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.15% to Rs 29.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.89% to Rs 195.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 155.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.31% to Rs 248.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 169.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

