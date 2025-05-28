Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Holdings consolidated net profit declines 70.80% in the March 2025 quarter

JSW Holdings consolidated net profit declines 70.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Sales rise 9.15% to Rs 29.46 crore

Net profit of JSW Holdings declined 70.80% to Rs 9.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.15% to Rs 29.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.89% to Rs 195.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 155.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.31% to Rs 248.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 169.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales29.4626.99 9 248.09169.56 46 OPM %86.9087.37 -94.3492.88 - PBDT25.6023.58 9 234.04157.49 49 PBT25.6023.58 9 234.04157.49 49 NP9.7233.29 -71 195.83155.56 26

First Published: May 28 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

