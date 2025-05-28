Mukta Arts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.78% to Rs 38.11 crore

Net Loss of Mukta Arts reported to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.78% to Rs 38.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 17.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.30% to Rs 166.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 194.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

38.1139.20166.72194.55-2.02-17.862.577.252.69-1.553.9113.41-2.36-6.35-15.01-6.37-4.20-6.99-17.31-6.66

