Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Infrastructure receives LoA for developing berths at Netaji Subhas Dock, Kolkata

JSW Infrastructure receives LoA for developing berths at Netaji Subhas Dock, Kolkata

Image
Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
JSW Infrastructure has received a Letter of Award from the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority for the reconstruction of Berth 8 and mechanization of Berths 7 and 8 at Netaji Subhas Dock, Kolkata. The project, awarded on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) basis under the PPP model, is aimed at enhancing container handling capacity at the port.

The project comes with a 30]year concession period and aligns with JSW Infrastructurefs strategy to expand its terminal portfolio under the Governmentfs port privatization initiative. With an estimated capex of ₹740 crore and a construction timeline of two years, the Company will also be able to commence operations during the construction phase, leveraging Kolkata Cityfs steady cargo volumes. Post]completion, the project is expected to significantly enhance both capacity and operational efficiency.

With this addition, the Company strengthens its container operations across both eastern and western coasts. On the west coast, JSW Infrastructure operates the New Mangalore Container Terminal with a current capacity of 0.2 million TEUs which is being expanded to 0.35 million TEUs. The Kolkata project brings the Companyfs total container handling capacity close to 1 million TEUs, positioning it as an emerging player in Indiafs port container sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Religare Enterprises to shift registered office

Religare Enterprises announces change in chairman

Royal Orchid Hotels launches new property in Solapur

JLR reports 10.7% decline in wholesale volumes in Q1

Ramco Systems partners with MCA Management Consultants

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story