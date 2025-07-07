JSW Infrastructure receives LoA for developing berths at Netaji Subhas Dock, Kolkata

JSW Infrastructure has received a Letter of Award from the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority for the reconstruction of Berth 8 and mechanization of Berths 7 and 8 at Netaji Subhas Dock, Kolkata. The project, awarded on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) basis under the PPP model, is aimed at enhancing container handling capacity at the port.

The project comes with a 30]year concession period and aligns with JSW Infrastructurefs strategy to expand its terminal portfolio under the Governmentfs port privatization initiative. With an estimated capex of ₹740 crore and a construction timeline of two years, the Company will also be able to commence operations during the construction phase, leveraging Kolkata Cityfs steady cargo volumes. Post]completion, the project is expected to significantly enhance both capacity and operational efficiency.