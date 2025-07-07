Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Religare Enterprises announces change in chairman

Religare Enterprises announces change in chairman

Image
Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With effect from 01 July 2025

Religare Enterprises announced that the tenure of Praveen Kumar Tripathi, Non-Executive & Independent Director of the Company as the Non- Executive Chairperson of the Company has completed on 30 June 2025.

Further, the Board has unanimously approved the appointment of Malay Kumar Sinha, Non- Executive & Independent Director of the Company as Non-Executive Chairperson of the Company w.e.f. 01 July 2025 till 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Royal Orchid Hotels launches new property in Solapur

JLR reports 10.7% decline in wholesale volumes in Q1

Ramco Systems partners with MCA Management Consultants

Acme Solar places order of over 3.1 GWh of Battery Energy Storage System

Eureka Forbes partners with Dixon Technologies

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story