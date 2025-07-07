Religare Enterprises announces change in chairman

With effect from 01 July 2025

Religare Enterprises announced that the tenure of Praveen Kumar Tripathi, Non-Executive & Independent Director of the Company as the Non- Executive Chairperson of the Company has completed on 30 June 2025.

Further, the Board has unanimously approved the appointment of Malay Kumar Sinha, Non- Executive & Independent Director of the Company as Non-Executive Chairperson of the Company w.e.f. 01 July 2025 till 30 September 2025.

