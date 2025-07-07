Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Religare Enterprises to shift registered office

Religare Enterprises to shift registered office

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
With effect from 20 September 2025

The Board of Religare Enterprises has approved the shifting of Registered Office of the Company from 1407, 14th Floor, Chiranjiv Tower, 43, Nehru Place, New Delhi - 110019 to First Floor, Office No. 101, 2E/23, Jhandewalan Extn., New Delhi-110055. This change shall be effective from 20 September 2025.

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

