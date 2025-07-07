Religare Enterprises to shift registered office

With effect from 20 September 2025

The Board of Religare Enterprises has approved the shifting of Registered Office of the Company from 1407, 14th Floor, Chiranjiv Tower, 43, Nehru Place, New Delhi - 110019 to First Floor, Office No. 101, 2E/23, Jhandewalan Extn., New Delhi-110055. This change shall be effective from 20 September 2025.

