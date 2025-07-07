Royal Orchid Hotels launches new property in Solapur

Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL) has today launched a new property in the industrial and commercial hub of Solapur. Regenta Central Shivani, Solapur is thoughtfully crafted to offer modern conveniences, catering to both business and leisure travellers. ROHL has launched 4 properties in Maharashtra this year and continues to strengthen its foothold in the state.

On in south-western region of the state, on the Bhima and Seena river basins, Regenta Central Shivani, Solapur is tactically located in MIDC area offering beautiful lake views. The property features Rajasthani Themed designed with 65 well-appointed rooms, including three accessible rooms, ensuring comfort and convenience for all guests. With modern amenities like a swimming pool, spa, and gym, it caters to both leisure and business travellers. Also known as textile city, Solapur is a leading manufacturer of many commercial goods with religious significance and rich history. Situated just four hours from urban centres like Pune and Hyderabad, the property is surrounded by iconic temples such as Tuljapur, Pandharpur, and Akkalkot.