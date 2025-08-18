Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel and POSCO signs Heads of Agreement

JSW Steel and POSCO signs Heads of Agreement

Image
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For undertaking detailed feasibility study for proposed JV in India

JSW Steel and South Korea's POSCO Group, a global leader in steel production, have signed a non-binding Heads of Agreement (HoA) to jointly explore setting up a 6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant in India. The agreement marks a significant step toward deepening strategic collaboration between two of the world's most respected steel companies.

This HoA builds on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by both parties in October 2024 and outlines the broad framework for the proposed 50:50 joint venture.

As part of the next steps, JSW and POSCO will undertake a detailed feasibility study to finalize the plant's location, investment terms, resource availability, and other critical factors. Given its natural resource base and logistical advantages, Odisha is among the key locations being considered.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's forex reserves rise $4.74 billion to $693.62 billion

Arisinfra Solutions secures Rs 100 cr integrated supply-and-services contracts

Tips Music acquires Studio Radha's complete music catalogue of Gujarati songs

Revolt Motors extends its 'Azadi From Petrol' offer following strong demand

GIFT Nifty indicate gap-up opening amid easing oil woes, S&P's rating upgrade

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story