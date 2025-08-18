Tips Music acquires Studio Radha's complete music catalogue of Gujarati songs

Tips Music has acquired Studio Radha's complete music catalogue expanding its footprint into Gujarat's rich cultural music heritage. The acquisition reflects Tips Music's strategic expansion into regional markets, delivering authentic folk traditions with contemporary reach to Indian and global audiences.
Studio Radha, known for its extensive collection of 4,000+ traditional songs spanning devotional music, folk music, and cultural storytelling, adds a dynamic, heritage-rich catalogue to Tips Music's diverse portfolio, strengthening its position in regional Indian music while exploring new digital streaming and global publishing opportunities.
The Studio Radha catalogue will be made available across all major streaming platforms and digital services under the Tips Music banner, ensuring these cultural gems reach music lovers worldwide.
