Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tips Music acquires Studio Radha's complete music catalogue of Gujarati songs

Tips Music acquires Studio Radha's complete music catalogue of Gujarati songs

Image
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tips Music has acquired Studio Radha's complete music catalogue expanding its footprint into Gujarat's rich cultural music heritage. The acquisition reflects Tips Music's strategic expansion into regional markets, delivering authentic folk traditions with contemporary reach to Indian and global audiences.

Studio Radha, known for its extensive collection of 4,000+ traditional songs spanning devotional music, folk music, and cultural storytelling, adds a dynamic, heritage-rich catalogue to Tips Music's diverse portfolio, strengthening its position in regional Indian music while exploring new digital streaming and global publishing opportunities.

The Studio Radha catalogue will be made available across all major streaming platforms and digital services under the Tips Music banner, ensuring these cultural gems reach music lovers worldwide.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Revolt Motors extends its 'Azadi From Petrol' offer following strong demand

GIFT Nifty indicate gap-up opening amid easing oil woes, S&P's rating upgrade

Stock Alert: Vodafone Idea, Alembic Pharma, Ola Electric, Brahmaputra Infra, Global Civil Projects

Konark Synthetic reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

WAISL standalone net profit declines 11.01% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 8:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story