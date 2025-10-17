Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit rises 2520.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit rises 2520.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
Sales rise 11.14% to Rs 161.35 crore

Net profit of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. rose 2520.51% to Rs 10.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.14% to Rs 161.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 145.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales161.35145.18 11 OPM %12.045.58 -PBDT19.858.27 140 PBT13.650.74 1745 NP10.220.39 2521

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

