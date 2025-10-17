Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit rises 2520.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.14% to Rs 161.35 crore

Net profit of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. rose 2520.51% to Rs 10.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.14% to Rs 161.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 145.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.161.35145.1812.045.5819.858.2713.650.7410.220.39

