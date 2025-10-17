UCO Bank standalone net profit rises 2.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 7.55% to Rs 6537.17 crore

Net profit of UCO Bank rose 2.82% to Rs 619.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 602.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 7.55% to Rs 6537.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6078.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6537.176078.3663.4161.261025.06938.761025.06938.76619.76602.74

