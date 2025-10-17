Wendt India consolidated net profit declines 74.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.96% to Rs 56.17 crore

Net profit of Wendt India declined 74.74% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.96% to Rs 56.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.56.1755.0911.8923.007.9715.434.4113.162.7010.69

