Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26768.65, down 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.03 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 419.6, up 0.73% on the day. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is down 39.91% in last one year as compared to a 0.76% drop in NIFTY and a 2.91% drop in the Nifty Auto index.