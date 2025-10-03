Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is quoting at Rs 418.7, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 39.91% in last one year as compared to a 0.76% drop in NIFTY and a 2.91% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 418.7, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24825.3. The Sensex is at 80967.53, down 0.02%. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has slipped around 4.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26768.65, down 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 419.6, up 0.73% on the day. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is down 39.91% in last one year as compared to a 0.76% drop in NIFTY and a 2.91% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 45.48 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

