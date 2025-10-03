Aegis Logistics Ltd up for third straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 878.7, up 11.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.28% in last one year as compared to a 0.76% drop in NIFTY and a 16.36% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 878.7, up 11.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24825.3. The Sensex is at 80967.53, down 0.02%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has risen around 25.78% in last one month.