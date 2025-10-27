Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 58.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.46% to Rs 63.59 crore

Net profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 58.17% to Rs 13.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.46% to Rs 63.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.63.5949.1229.3625.7319.1012.7917.3511.3213.848.75

