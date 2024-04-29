Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sumeru Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sumeru Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Apr 29 2024
Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Sumeru Industries reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023.

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

