Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 67.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Sales rise 58.65% to Rs 915.00 crore

Net profit of Poonawalla Fincorp rose 67.21% to Rs 331.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 198.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.65% to Rs 915.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 576.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 146.02% to Rs 1682.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 683.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.38% to Rs 3109.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1938.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales915.00576.73 59 3109.011938.58 60 OPM %73.6373.59 -73.6268.64 - PBDT399.40255.20 57 1376.96805.02 71 PBT385.47235.85 63 1317.65743.61 77 NP331.70198.37 67 1682.75683.98 146

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

