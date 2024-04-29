Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 67.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.65% to Rs 915.00 crore

Net profit of Poonawalla Fincorp rose 67.21% to Rs 331.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 198.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.65% to Rs 915.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 576.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 146.02% to Rs 1682.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 683.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.38% to Rs 3109.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1938.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

