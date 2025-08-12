Shreyans Industries standalone net profit rises 23.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.33% to Rs 153.63 crore

Net profit of Shreyans Industries rose 23.62% to Rs 17.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 153.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 135.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.153.63135.5610.3411.6126.1622.2622.2918.5317.2713.97

