Kay Power & Paper standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.78% to Rs 7.12 crore

Net profit of Kay Power & Paper declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 29.78% to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

