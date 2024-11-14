Usha Martin Education & Solutions consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 216.67% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin Education & Solutions declined 75.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 216.67% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.190.0626.32-66.670.020.090.020.090.020.08

