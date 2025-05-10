Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jupiter Life Line Hospitals consolidated net profit declines 0.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals consolidated net profit declines 0.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.14% to Rs 326.74 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals declined 0.42% to Rs 44.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.14% to Rs 326.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 291.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.31% to Rs 193.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 175.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.52% to Rs 1261.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1073.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales326.74291.38 12 1261.551073.44 18 OPM %23.9521.68 -23.5122.55 - PBDT79.7170.31 13 314.69237.80 32 PBT62.1059.92 4 257.70195.42 32 NP44.8645.05 0 193.20175.14 10

