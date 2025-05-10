Jupiter Life Line Hospitals consolidated net profit declines 0.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.14% to Rs 326.74 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals declined 0.42% to Rs 44.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.14% to Rs 326.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 291.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.31% to Rs 193.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 175.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.52% to Rs 1261.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1073.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

